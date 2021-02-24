Dr. Louis Rosenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Rosenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Rosenfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Rosenfield works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates2300 Loveland Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 Directions (941) 629-4500
- 2 4130 Tamiami Trl Unit 100, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 629-4500
Highlands Regional Medical Center3600 S Highlands Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (941) 629-9453
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My dad went to Dr. Rosenfield for about a dozen years while he was living in Port Charlotte, and still to this day brags about the guy as the best doctor he ever had. My dad really feels Dr. Rosenfield was on the ball, not only in his own specialty but in other areas as well. And my dad says Dr. Rosenfield had connections with other good doctors to take care of things like skin cancer, etc. It has been something like 18 years since my dad left Florida, so Dr. Rosenfield himself may be getting along in years, but my dad is 97 and still kicking and he feels this doctor had a lot to do with that.
About Dr. Louis Rosenfield, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1225058357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfield works at
Dr. Rosenfield has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenfield speaks Danish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.