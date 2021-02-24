Overview

Dr. Louis Rosenfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Rosenfield works at Cardiology Associates in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL and Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.