Dr. Louis Roddy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Roddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Roddy works at Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-0235
  2. 2
    Sj Medical Center LLC Dba St Joseph Medical
    1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-0235
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Roddy, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457415218
    Education & Certifications

    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Roddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roddy works at Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roddy’s profile.

    Dr. Roddy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

