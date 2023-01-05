See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Louis Rizio, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Rizio, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They completed their residency with Tufts Orthopaedic Nemc|Tufts-New England Medical Center

Dr. Rizio works at Specialty Orthopedics in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald P. Peyser M.d. P.A.
    225 Millburn Ave # C, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6882
  2. 2
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6893
  3. 3
    Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at SMG
    75 E Northfield Rd # 22, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6854
  4. 4
    Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Jan 05, 2023
My husband tore his acl and a partial meniscus tear while playing soccer. We went to another doctor who looked at his mri and told him he didn't even have an injury (we knew by the pain, swelling and instability that he definitely did.) We booked an appointment with Dr Rizio who identified the acl tear (70%!) and discovered the other partial tear. He fully explained the injury and the options available. He was very thorough and kind. We chose surgery and my husband was back on his feet in less than 24 hours post-op. The operation went exactly as explained and the process was smooth. We're so thankful for Dr Rizio! Highly recommend.
Soccer — Jan 05, 2023
About Dr. Louis Rizio, MD

  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • English, American Sign Language
  • 1184645608
Education & Certifications

  • Tufts Orthopaedic Nemc|Tufts-New England Medical Center
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Rizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rizio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

