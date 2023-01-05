Dr. Louis Rizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Rizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Rizio, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They completed their residency with Tufts Orthopaedic Nemc|Tufts-New England Medical Center
Dr. Rizio works at
Locations
1
Donald P. Peyser M.d. P.A.225 Millburn Ave # C, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 520-6882
2
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6893
3
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at SMG75 E Northfield Rd # 22, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6854
4
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 498-6421
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband tore his acl and a partial meniscus tear while playing soccer. We went to another doctor who looked at his mri and told him he didn't even have an injury (we knew by the pain, swelling and instability that he definitely did.) We booked an appointment with Dr Rizio who identified the acl tear (70%!) and discovered the other partial tear. He fully explained the injury and the options available. He was very thorough and kind. We chose surgery and my husband was back on his feet in less than 24 hours post-op. The operation went exactly as explained and the process was smooth. We're so thankful for Dr Rizio! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Louis Rizio, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, American Sign Language
- 1184645608
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Orthopaedic Nemc|Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizio speaks American Sign Language.
