Dr. Louis Reines, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Reines, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reines was very honest and forthright about my surgery. He told me in detail what he was going to do and why he recommended me to have the surgery. He was also very honest what post surgery was going to be like. He was very courteous, patient and friendly and made me feel comfortable and answered all of my questions thoroughly. I am very satisfied with the results of my surgery and would recommend him to anyone that needs this type of surgery.
About Dr. Louis Reines, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225236151
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
