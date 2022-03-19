Dr. Louis Raso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Raso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Raso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Raso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Louis J. Raso M D P A2141 S Alternate A1A Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 741-1588
-
2
North County Surgicenter4000 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raso?
it was great, he recognized my symptoms and the staff set up the appointment for my procedure.
About Dr. Louis Raso, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1538167408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raso works at
Dr. Raso has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Raso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.