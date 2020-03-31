See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Louis Radden, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Radden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Radden works at Spine Specialists Of Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sacrum Disorders, Herniated Disc and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Specialist of Michigan, Orthopedic Group
    32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 110, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 792-9496
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sacrum Disorders
Herniated Disc
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Louis Radden, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    • 1184675886
    Education & Certifications

    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Radden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radden works at Spine Specialists Of Michigan in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Radden’s profile.

    Dr. Radden has seen patients for Sacrum Disorders, Herniated Disc and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Radden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

