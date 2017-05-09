See All Spine Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Louis Quartararo, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Louis Quartararo, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Quartararo works at Masri Sports Medicine & Wellness in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Spine Institute, LLC
    37 W Century Rd Ste 104, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 493-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Broken Neck
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 09, 2017
    Thanks for your great service and attention.......
    Kerry Gayle in NJ — May 09, 2017
    About Dr. Louis Quartararo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467460089
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hospital Graduate
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
