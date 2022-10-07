Overview

Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Potyondy works at Aesthetica Clinique LLC in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.