Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Potyondy works at Aesthetica Clinique LLC in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

    Aesthetica Clinique LLC
    801 PACIFIC AVE, Tacoma, WA 98402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 627-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. potyondy changed my life in the best way possible. My experience with him with nothing short of perfect. From the first consultation to the follow up afterward. Dr. Potyondy truly cares about his patients and their expectations. Dr. potyondy performed an extended tummy tuck, 360 lipo and a BBL all in one surgery. I had minimal bruising and the healing went great. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking to have a mommy makeover, or just feel better about themselves.
    Allison B — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian and Spanish
    • 1104884956
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital Affiliate Of University Of Southern California
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potyondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potyondy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potyondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potyondy works at Aesthetica Clinique LLC in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Potyondy’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Potyondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potyondy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potyondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potyondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

