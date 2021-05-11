Overview

Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Pizzarello works at SightMD in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Greenport, NY, Riverhead, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.