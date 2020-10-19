Dr. Pisters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Pisters, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Pisters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pisters and his staff are the finest people and most professional medical staff I have ever ever encountered.
About Dr. Louis Pisters, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pisters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisters has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pisters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisters.
