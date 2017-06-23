See All General Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Louis Perri, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Perri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Perri works at Louis Perri, M.D. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis Perri, M.D.
    474 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 23, 2017
Took care of my problem on first visit. Explained everything very clearly. Very nice Doctor. I would definitely go back to him for my skin needs. Loved him!!!
JoAnn Moore in Franklinville. NJ — Jun 23, 2017
About Dr. Louis Perri, MD

  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225125255
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center
Internship
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Perri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perri has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

