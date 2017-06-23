Overview

Dr. Louis Perri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Perri works at Louis Perri, M.D. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.