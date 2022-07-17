Dr. Perdue Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Perdue Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Perdue Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Joseph J. Biundo Jr MD Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5242
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Purdue is very professional, knowledgeable and personable!! He listens and involved me in my treatment plan. He gave me suggestions on ways to help myself work through Fibromyalgia flare ups as well as some weight loss suggestions, which in turn would help reduce other medical issues. His office staff is helpful and pleasant.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1184838716
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Rheumatology
Dr. Perdue Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perdue Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdue Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdue Jr.
