Dr. Louis Pasquale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Pasquale works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai - East 102nd Street in New York, NY with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.