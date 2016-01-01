Dr. Louis Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Novak, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Novak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Novak, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1114032141
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
- Therapeutic Radiology
