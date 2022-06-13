Dr. Louis Nordeen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Nordeen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Louis Nordeen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Premier Foot & Ankle Center7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 110, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 392-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nordeen is friendly, caring, and professional. He is knowledgeable and makes excellent suggestions. Follow his advice, and problems correct themselves. His nurse Darlene is delightful and very efficient.
About Dr. Louis Nordeen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073564043
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nordeen has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nordeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordeen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordeen.
