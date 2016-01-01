Dr. Najarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Najarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Najarian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
- 1 324 Park Ave, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3980
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Najarian, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1548429855
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
