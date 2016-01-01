See All Neurologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Louis Nabors III, MD

Neurology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Louis Nabors III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.

Dr. Nabors III works at UAB DEPARTMENT OF UROLOGY in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Uab Department of Urology
    Uab Department of Urology
510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233
(205) 934-1432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225068620
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Dr. Louis Nabors III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabors III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nabors III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nabors III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nabors III works at UAB DEPARTMENT OF UROLOGY in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Nabors III’s profile.

    Dr. Nabors III has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabors III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabors III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabors III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabors III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabors III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

