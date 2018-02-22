Dr. Louis Mudd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Mudd, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Mudd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Mudd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mudd, Louis G, M.d.720 2nd Ave Ste 300, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-5037
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudd?
Before seeing Dr. Mudd in office I was a complete mess! He has helped me learn so much about myself and change so much within myself! I'd recommend him to anyone I know or don't know.
About Dr. Louis Mudd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780783456
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudd works at
Dr. Mudd has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.