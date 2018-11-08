Overview

Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Morales Jr works at Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.