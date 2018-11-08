See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Morales Jr works at Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    5089 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 743-0700
  2. 2
    Primary Children's Hospital
    100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 743-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facial Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morales Jr?

    Nov 08, 2018
    Top plastic surgeon around, we were blessed to have had the opportunity to have had surgeries performed and consults for future options. Dr. Morales is very knowledgable and so meticulous. We can not thank him enough.
    Idaho Falls, ID — Nov 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morales Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Morales Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morales Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821060948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales Jr works at Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Morales Jr’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.