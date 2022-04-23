See All Ophthalmologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (167)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Michael's Eye and Laser Insitute
    1030 West Bay Dr # 200, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 585-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Corneal Erosion
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Corneal Erosion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Principal Life
    • Sanus Health
    • Self Pay
    • Superior Vision
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michaelos?

    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Louis Michaelos is reminiscent of the days when family doctors made house calls. He is comforting, caring, knowledgeable and informative. I first saw Dr. Louis on 3/16/22. I had no vision in my right eye due to a severe cornea infection. Dr. Louis saw me everyday including opening the office on Sat. and Sun. (except on the day he had surgery, then his father, Dr. John examined my eye and he was also very caring and thorough). Dr. Louis' aggressive treatment with medicines and then performing emergency surgery to replace my cornea on 3/24/22, saved my vision. I highly recommend Dr. Louis Michaelos and St. Michaels Eye and Laser Institute. He is an amazing doctor and the entire staff is efficient, courteous and very personable.
    Mary Sharon L. Woodrow — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michaelos to family and friends

    Dr. Michaelos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michaelos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO.

    About Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326453267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stetson University In Deland, Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Michaelos’s profile.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.