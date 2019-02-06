Dr. Louis Mes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Mes, MD
Dr. Louis Mes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Stephen J. Delatte MD917 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 504-4336Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the absolute best! After 30 + years I could have never asked for a better Dr.
About Dr. Louis Mes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Bridge Earn Hospital
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Witwatersrand U
