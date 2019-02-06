Overview

Dr. Louis Mes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Mes works at Delatte Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.