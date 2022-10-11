Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meriwether is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Meriwether works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1373 East Highway 62 Suite 1d, Madison, IN 47250 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 580, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- King's Daughters' Health
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meriwether?
Baptist East is blessed with his being on staff!!
About Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972728186
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meriwether has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meriwether using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meriwether has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meriwether works at
Dr. Meriwether has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meriwether on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meriwether. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meriwether.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meriwether, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meriwether appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.