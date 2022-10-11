Overview

Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Meriwether works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Madison, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

