Overview

Dr. Louis May, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. May works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.