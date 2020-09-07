Dr. Louis Marotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Marotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Marotti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster160 N Pointe Blvd Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 358-0800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had brain cancer from lung cancer and Dr Mariotti was my brain surgeon , I owe this man my life !! He was amazing in not over doing it and keeping me on a recovery track ! Best Dr I ever had he’s so calm and articulate which made my recovery so much easier . Try to get an appointment, he’s that good it’s almost impossible !! Thanks Doc
About Dr. Louis Marotti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740463983
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Marotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marotti has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.