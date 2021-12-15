Dr. Louis Mariotti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Mariotti, DO
Dr. Louis Mariotti, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Ent. Surgical Group PC423 3rd Ave Ste C, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-3434
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Excellent diagnostic and treatment skills.,I suffered from ongoing intermittent sinus infections, which he treated effectively. Have been problem free for months.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437139300
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mariotti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariotti has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariotti.
