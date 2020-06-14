See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Voorhees, NJ
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Louis Manara, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Manara works at Louis R Manara DO in Voorhees, NJ.

    Louis R. Manara D.o.
    200 Route 73 Ste A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 767-0009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Jun 14, 2020
    Dr. Manara and his staff are very professional unlike a certain office that is not to far away. Our only regret is that we did not go to his office from the start as what has become a significant financial burden! Unlike the other office that we were at that took us for over $100K and no results and it was Dr. Manara that gave us the hard truth that we could not have a child on our own without an egg donor. With this process so very emotional his office took us by the hand and helped us through what was an overwhelming experience. I would highly suggest before you go to any other office that you at least go and have a consultation and you will see what we mean by our review. We are writing this as we are scheduled to have the egg placed in about a week so even through we haven't conceived yet this review should stand on its own that this office fills our heart with love and compassion that you won't find at any other office such as Cooper!!!!!!! Don't go there please and go and sit wit
    David & Ranjit — Jun 14, 2020
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    46 years of experience
    English
    1700893229
    Medical Education
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Manara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Manara works at Louis R Manara DO in Voorhees, NJ.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

