Dr. Louis Mameli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mameli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Mameli, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Mameli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mameli works at
Locations
-
1
Griffin Obgyn Clinic PA503 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-5505
-
2
Griffin Urology PC653 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 972-1800
-
3
W M Oxford MD403 W Main St, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (770) 227-5505
-
4
Upson Womens Services LLC214 Cherokee Rd, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 647-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mameli?
Good Ginecology
About Dr. Louis Mameli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104892256
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mameli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mameli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mameli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mameli works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mameli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mameli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mameli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mameli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.