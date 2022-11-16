Dr. Louis Maisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Maisel, MD
Dr. Louis Maisel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Louis M. Maisel MD PC20 Squadron Blvd Ste 102, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 708-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Maisel not only did my eye examination, but he described wholistic approaches to adopting a lifestyle for aging well.
About Dr. Louis Maisel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851327654
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Maisel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maisel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maisel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maisel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maisel.
