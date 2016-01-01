Dr. Louis Lyras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lyras, MD
Dr. Louis Lyras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Comprehensive Surgical Group of Northeast Ohio Ltd.7645 Market St Ste 200, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-0156
Constantine G Economus MD LLC7641 Market St Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-0156
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lyras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyras speaks Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.