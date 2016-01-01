Overview

Dr. Louis Lyras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Lyras works at COMPREHENSIVE SURGICAL GROUP OF NORTHEAST OHIO in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.