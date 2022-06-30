Dr. Louis Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Louis, MD
Dr. Louis Louis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UC Health Physicians222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8521
Internal Medicine3130 Highland Ave Fl 3, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-7217
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Louis is a serious yet caring surgeon. God used him to save our daughter's life after a massive pulmonary embolism. He was straightforward when it became known than emergency surgery was necessary. He shared the reasons and understood how traumatized we were. He showed great respect to us, and great care towards her. It is our firm belief that God put him in the right place at the right time. We can never thank Dr. Louis and his staff enough. They were all amazing!
About Dr. Louis Louis, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
