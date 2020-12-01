Overview

Dr. Louis Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Allen County Cardiology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.