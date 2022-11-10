Overview

Dr. Louis Loiodice, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Islip, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Loiodice works at Bay Family Medicine in East Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.