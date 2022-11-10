Dr. Louis Loiodice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loiodice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Loiodice, DO
Overview
Dr. Louis Loiodice, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Islip, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Loiodice works at
Locations
Bay Family Medicine Pllc220 E Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 969-4590
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Loiodice truly cares about his patients well being. Provides excellent care for me, my elderly parents. He saved my husbands life. Great knowledge of prescriptions. You leave feeling you will be ok.
About Dr. Louis Loiodice, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255328274
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loiodice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loiodice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loiodice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loiodice works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Loiodice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loiodice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loiodice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loiodice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.