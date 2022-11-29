See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Louis Littman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Littman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.

Dr. Littman works at Louis Littman, MD, PhD & Center City TMS in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1420 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 906-5981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Nov 29, 2022
He is a very experienced doctor and prescribes meds very smartly with minimum possible side effects, I switched to him after my previous psych tried to put me on more meds. In a world where the more the better, Dr. Littman genuinely cares for the well-being of his patients. We found the best combination working for me and I did better physically and emotionally then I stopped one of the 2 major meds I was on with his advisory. He tries his best and doesn't stop till he finds the best possible combination.
— Nov 29, 2022
About Dr. Louis Littman, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1790906733
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Littman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Littman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Littman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Littman works at Louis Littman, MD, PhD & Center City TMS in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Littman’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Littman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

