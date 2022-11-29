Dr. Louis Littman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Littman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Littman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.
Locations
Physical Therapy Must Call for Refills1420 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 906-5981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very experienced doctor and prescribes meds very smartly with minimum possible side effects, I switched to him after my previous psych tried to put me on more meds. In a world where the more the better, Dr. Littman genuinely cares for the well-being of his patients. We found the best combination working for me and I did better physically and emotionally then I stopped one of the 2 major meds I was on with his advisory. He tries his best and doesn't stop till he finds the best possible combination.
About Dr. Louis Littman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790906733
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Littman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Littman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littman.
