Dr. Louis Liou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Liou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Liou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Liou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
-
2
Somerville Surgical Specialties236 Highland Ave Ste 4S, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liou?
About Dr. Louis Liou, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346212404
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Oh
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liou works at
Dr. Liou has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.