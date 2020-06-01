Dr. Louis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Associates301 W HANSELL ST, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 227-0045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Lee for many years. I was very happy that he accepted me as a patient. I am very happy and confident that he gives me the highest level of care. He explains my needs and his method of treatment where I can easily understand what to expect.
About Dr. Louis Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1053316521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.