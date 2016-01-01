See All Psychiatrists in Portsmouth, VA
Dr. Louis Lazzara Jr, DO

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Louis Lazzara Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. 

Dr. Lazzara Jr works at OUTPATIENT PSYCHIATRY CLINIC in Portsmouth, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Naval Medical Center
    620 John Paul Jones Cir, Portsmouth, VA 23708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Louis Lazzara Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558786186
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Primary Care
