Dr. Louis Lataif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Lataif works at Rome Gastroenterolgy Associates in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.