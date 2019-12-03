See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ
Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Lanza, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Lanza works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients.

    Scottsdale - Heart
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Transplant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arrhythmias
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Surgery
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Disease
Heart Surgery
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Impella Device
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Cancer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Lung Surgery
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Thymectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Segmentectomy, Open
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach Diseases
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Trigger Point Injection
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Surgical Procedure
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair

Dec 03, 2019
17 years ago I came to Dr Lanza as a second opinion for lung cancer surgery. My oncologist in Las Vegas told me to look for thoracic surgeons when the chemo
Bonnie Groenert — Dec 03, 2019
About Dr. Louis Lanza, MD

  • Cardiovascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1275518557
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Natl Cancer Inst|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
Residency
  • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
Internship
  • University of Michigan Hospitals
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Lanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lanza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lanza works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lanza’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

