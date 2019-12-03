Dr. Louis Lanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lanza, MD
Dr. Louis Lanza, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Lanza works at
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
17 years ago I came to Dr Lanza as a second opinion for lung cancer surgery. My oncologist in Las Vegas told me to look for thoracic surgeons when the chemo ended. I interviewed surgeons in Las Vegas and was not satisfied. My first visit with Dr Lanza sold me in 5 minutes. His knowledge and confidence was exceptional. His excitement when finding out that lymph nodes he sent to pathology were clean of cancer endeared him to me.
About Dr. Louis Lanza, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1275518557
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Lanza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lanza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lanza works at
Dr. Lanza speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.