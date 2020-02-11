Dr. Lambiase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Lambiase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Lambiase, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Lambiase works at
Locations
Academic Gastroenterology979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830
- 2 2119 E South Blvd Ste 304, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7550
Erlanger East Primary Care1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8909
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a week of tests and more tests while hospitalized...Dr. Lambiase was called in to my case. Before the end of the day he had my diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to Dr Lambiase i am well and have had no side effects or recurrence of my auto-immune disorder.
About Dr. Louis Lambiase, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245207513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambiase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambiase has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambiase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambiase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambiase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambiase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambiase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.