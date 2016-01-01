Dr. Kuchnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kuchnir works at
Locations
Kuchnir Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery11 Apex Dr, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 478-2610
Kuchnir Dermatology24 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-0216
Kuchnir Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery1 Maple St Ste 2A, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 478-2610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1043269731
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
