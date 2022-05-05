Dr. Louis Krane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Krane, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krane has been my urologist for several year. I am completely satisfied with his bedside manner and professional services. I recommend Dr. Krane if you need a urologist.
