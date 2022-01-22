Dr. Kostopoulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie Kostopoulos, MD
Dr. Louie Kostopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 880, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-2883
Milwaukee Heart Institute960 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-7434
Ophthalmology Associates S C.14555 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 827-3636
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has taken excellent care of both my parents and has a great bedside manner. He is very busy, and yes sometimes can seem a little rushed, but he still takes great care of them and seems to actually care. When he sees one parent, he will ask about the other one.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1356431001
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kostopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kostopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostopoulos has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, Aortic Valve Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kostopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.