Dr. Louis Kokkinakos, MD
Dr. Louis Kokkinakos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Hcgh Ob. Gyn. Associates Series10710 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 884-8000
Signature Obgyn - Liberty Exchange5961 Exchange Dr Ste 108, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 549-7345
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very professional and friendly
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kokkinakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokkinakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokkinakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokkinakos has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokkinakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokkinakos speaks Greek.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokkinakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokkinakos.
