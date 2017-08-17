See All Dermatologists in Westlake, OH
Dr. Louis Kish II, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Louis Kish II, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    26410 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-6194

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Impetigo
Varicose Eczema
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 17, 2017
    Dr Kish is very thorough and professional. He genuinely cares about me as a person and takes time to explain things.
    Debbie Boyer in avon lake, oh — Aug 17, 2017
    About Dr. Louis Kish II, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457399305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Kish II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kish II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kish II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kish II has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kish II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

