Overview

Dr. Louis Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

