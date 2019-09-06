Overview

Dr. Louis Keeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Shore Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Keeler works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.