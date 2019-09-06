Dr. Keeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Keeler, MD
Dr. Louis Keeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Shore Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Voorhees2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (877) 388-2778
New Jersey Urology, LLC2090 Springdale Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (877) 388-2778
Somers Point731 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Shore Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yearly visit—no one like dr Keeler—the best
About Dr. Louis Keeler, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366409955
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Georgetown University
- Urology
Dr. Keeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeler has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.