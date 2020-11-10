Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazaglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
He may be somewhat awkward seeming but he absolutely cares, and does listen to what i have to say! He understands his field very well and is quite skilled
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Kazaglis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazaglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazaglis has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazaglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazaglis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazaglis.
