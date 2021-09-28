Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from State University of New Yo and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kavoussi works at
Locations
1
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ditto to the wonderful comments that were made above. Dr. Kavoussi defines excellence. He is G-d in disguise. As legendary as he is a surgeon he shines so much more as a humble and caring human being. His team is from the same ilk. Imagine everyone performing their work as he.
About Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700833985
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Urology Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, General Surgery
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- State University of New Yo
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavoussi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavoussi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavoussi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.