Urology
Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from State University of New Yo and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kavoussi works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 28, 2021
    Ditto to the wonderful comments that were made above. Dr. Kavoussi defines excellence. He is G-d in disguise. As legendary as he is a surgeon he shines so much more as a humble and caring human being. His team is from the same ilk. Imagine everyone performing their work as he.
    Joel Kramer — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1700833985
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, Urology Barnes-Jewish Hosp-S Campus, General Surgery
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • State University of New Yo
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kavoussi’s profile.

    Dr. Kavoussi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavoussi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

