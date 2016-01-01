Overview

Dr. Louis Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University De Dijon Uer De Med Dijon France and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Louis A Katz MD in New York, NY with other offices in New York City, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

