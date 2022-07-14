Dr. Louis Kantounis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantounis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kantounis, MD
Dr. Louis Kantounis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Clermont845 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Dr. Kantounis does not leave his patient's side until their problem is resolved. His knowledge is unrivaled. He continues late into the night making hospital calls. He has resolved and healed every problem my husband and I have had since he became our doctor. We had a previous cardiology that told us the chest pains in my husband’s chest were not related to his heart and thus he didn't care what it was. Dr Kantounis would never say that. We thank him and appreciate all he has done for us. The extensive time and phone calls spent assuring us that we were on the path to healing.
About Dr. Louis Kantounis, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639130131
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wm Beaumont Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Wm Beaumont Hosp, Internal Medicine Wm Beaumont Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
