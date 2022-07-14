Overview

Dr. Louis Kantounis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Kantounis works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Clermont in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

